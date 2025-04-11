‘It was a lot’ - Abdoulaye Doucoure speaks out on racist abuse received after Liverpool celebrations as Everton midfielder reveals he received death threats after Merseyside derby
Everton star Abdoulaye Doucoure has spoken out on the racist abuse he received after February's fiery draw with Liverpool at Goodison Park.
- Doucoure celebrations riled Liverpool
- Everton star racially abused after game
- Wants to take a stand and set an example