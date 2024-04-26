2026 World Cup off to a shaky start! Why visa issues may prevent fans from attending United States-hosted matches

FIFARichard Mills2026 World Cup off to a shaky start! Why visa issues may prevent fans from attending United States-hosted matchesUSAFIFA Club World CupMexicoCanadaConcerns have been raised about the United States hosting the 2026 World Cup more than two years out from the competition getting underway.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUSA, Mexico & Canada hosting 2026 World CupCompetition expanding to 48 teams for first timeConcerns raised ahead of FIFA tournamentArticle continues below