How to watch and stream the FIFA Club World Cup in the US: TV channels, schedule & streaming links

Here's the latest information on how to watch the expanded tournament across North American markets next year

2025 marks the start of a brave new frontier for the FIFA Club World Cup as - for the first time - an expanded tournament will bring together almost three-dozen of the biggest and best teams from across six continents to compete for the ultimate prize.

Having been touted for several generations, the new-look format for arguably what is the biggest prize in club football will invite a host of teams from multiple nations to contest for the glory in the United States, one year before the United 2026 FIFA World Cup.

From UEFA Champions League heavyweights Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich to South American giants Boca Juniors and Palmeiras, and the return of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami, there are plenty of big names to follow along with.

But just how will you be able to watch it all unfold? Who will show the tournament in full? And which cable, satellite and streaming providers will be your best bet to see some of the greatest players in the world?

Here, GOAL offers you the answers on how to watch and stream the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.