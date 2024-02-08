Over £200m! Real Madrid sent Erling Haaland transfer cost warning as prediction is made for when he'll leave Man City to become next 'Galactico' after Kylian Mbappe

Over £200m! Real Madrid sent Erling Haaland transfer cost warning as prediction is made for when he'll leave Man City to become next 'Galactico' after Kylian MbappeChris BurtonGetty/GOALErling HaalandReal MadridManchester CityPremier LeagueLaLigaReal Madrid have been warned that Erling Haaland will cost over £200m ($252m), amid talk of the Manchester City star becoming another ‘Galactico’.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNorwegian has starred for Premier League championsWon Treble in his debut campaign at the EtihadContinues to be linked with switch to Santiago Bernabeu