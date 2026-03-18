Thanks to his goals in the 56th and 61st minutes, which took the score to 5–2 and 6–2 respectively, the Polish striker is now the oldest player to have scored a brace in the Champions League.
Translated by
16-year-old record broken! Robert Lewandowski sets a new Champions League record in FC Barcelona's thrashing
Until now, the record had been held by Italy’s legendary striker Filippo Inzaghi – when he scored twice for AC Milan against Real Madrid in November 2010, “Pippo” was 37 years and 86 days old. Lewandowski has now achieved this feat at the age of 37 years and 209 days.
Alongside the Pole, his Barça teammate Lamie Yamal also made his mark in the history books. The Spanish prodigy scored from the penalty spot shortly before the end of the first half – making Yamal the youngest player (18 years and 350 days) to have scored ten goals in the Champions League.
- Getty Images
Barcelona secure a comfortable victory over Newcastle United
With Raphinha (2), Marc Bernal and Fermin Lopez also finding the net alongside Lewandowski and Yamal, the Catalans ultimately secured a well-deserved 7–2 (3–2) victory over Newcastle, thereby progressing to the quarter-finals.
For the Premier League side, conceding seven goals marked a new negative record. The Magpies are the only English team, alongside Tottenham Hotspur (in 2019 against FC Bayern Munich), to have conceded seven goals in a Champions League match.