10 years of NXGN: From Christian Pulisic to Ricardo Pepi to Gio Reyna, tracking the progress of American wonderkids

GOAL takes a look at the careers of some of the most highly-touted American prospects over the past decade

There is no shortage of American talent in the soccer sphere, with the United States now a well-established hub for top-tier footballers capable of playing at the highest levels worldwide. But ability is one thing. Having it all come together, in the right place, at the right time, with the right manager, at the right club, is another prospect entirely.

And in recent years, the United States has seen something of a mixed bag. Christian Pulisic, by some distance the most talent player of his generation, needed nearly five years and three clubs to find his best. Tim Weah and Gio Reyna - both fine footballers in their own right - have never quite enjoyed full seasons of success in accordance with what has been considered their potential.

Meanwhile, there have been some prospects that simply haven't panned out, such as the much-hyped but never-quite-reliable Konrad de la Fuente. And of course, there are some who are still far too young to tell - including Philadelphia Union gem Cavan Sullivan.

For 10 years, GOAL has produced NXGN lists to put a spotlight on the world's top teenage stars. Here's a look at the careers of some of the highly-touted American prospects over that span.