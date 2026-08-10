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Saudi-backed Derby County takeover collapses after consortium withdraws at start of new season
Lion Sport withdraw from Pride Park purchase
Derby County have officially announced that the proposed takeover by Lion Sport, a consortium led by Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman Alalshikh, has fallen through. The news comes as a significant blow to those expecting a fresh injection of capital at Pride Park, especially since the deal had already cleared the major regulatory hurdles required for a change in ownership.
The sudden U-turn means the Rams will remain under the ownership of David Clowes and Clowes Developments for the foreseeable future. The club was quick to clarify its status following the collapse of the talks, stating: "For the benefit of any doubt, the club is now off the market and will continue to operate under the loyal, committed and unwavering support of Clowes Developments. Our preparations continue for the new EFL season, beginning against Charlton Athletic on Saturday. The club will offer no further comment."
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Alalshikh cites timing as key factor
Shortly after the club's announcement, Alalshikh released his own statement to explain why the Lion Sport group decided to abandon the acquisition. The Saudi official suggested that the timing of the regulatory approval made it impossible to implement his vision for the current campaign.
"I would like to thank everyone at Derby County Football Club, and everyone involved in this process for all their hard work over the past few months," Alalshikh said in his statement. "We understood that the IFR process takes time and fully respect the importance of that, but unfortunately with the season already started, it would leave us with no time to prepare the team or the club for the season ahead."
He added: "After careful consideration, we don't feel it is right to proceed at this time without the necessary preparation in place, but we will remain in conversation with the club and see what is possible in the future. I personally wish the team and club every success for the season ahead."
Another setback in English football ownership
The collapse of the Derby deal marks another chapter in Alalshikh's complicated relationship with football club ownership. Having previously owned Pyramids FC in Egypt and Spanish side Almeria, he has long been searching for a suitable entry point into the English game.
Reports have linked him with several other clubs in the past, including Millwall, Southampton, and Sheffield Wednesday. Despite his vast wealth - estimated to be in the region of $2.8 billion - the transition from dominating the boxing ring to the football boardroom has proven to be a complex journey fraught with regulatory and public relations challenges.
Future prospects for the Rams
For Derby County, the focus now shifts entirely back to the pitch as they prepare for life in the Championship. The club has endured a tumultuous decade, including a painful period of administration and a stint in League One, but the current stability provided by Clowes Developments is seen as a vital foundation.
Although the Alalshikh deal promised a different level of global exposure and financial might, the club's leadership seems intent on moving forward without the distraction of a "for sale" sign hanging over Pride Park.
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