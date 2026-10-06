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imago-sport-1084216267.jpgSebastian Frej
Mohamed Saeed

Spain player ratings vs Croatia: Mikel Merino double rescues victory for de la Fuente in UEFA Nations League thriller

Spain
Player ratings
Croatia
M. Merino
Croatia vs Spain
UEFA Nations League A

Mikel Merino emerged as the unlikely hero with a second-half brace as Spain came from behind to defeat Croatia 2-1 at the Stadion Poljud. The victory secures Luis de la Fuente's side a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Spain maintained their flawless Nations League record with a gritty 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in Split. Despite dominating possession with a staggering 72%, La Roja found themselves trailing early after Ivan Perisic capitalised on an Igor Matanovic assist in the 17th minute. The Croatian low block, combined with 21 clearances, frustrated the visitors for over an hour as Luis de la Fuente’s side struggled to convert their territorial dominance into high-quality chances.

The complexion of the match shifted significantly after the interval with the introduction of Merino. The Arsenal midfielder restored parity in the 61st minute following clever play from Dani Olmo, before snatching the winner in the 88th minute after being set up by Martin Zubimendi. While Croatia's resistance was hampered by a late second yellow card for Perisic, Spain’s structural patience and superior bench strength ultimately told as they secured their fourth consecutive win in Group 3.

  • imago-sport-1084218152.jpgBall Raw Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Unai Simon - 7/10

    Had a relatively quiet evening in terms of shot-stopping, making four saves as Croatia looked to hit on the counter. He could do little about Perisic’s pinpoint opener but remained composed with his distribution, helping Spain build from the back against a sporadic Croatian press.

    Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

    The veteran defender was crucial in maintaining Spain's high line, ensuring that the 72% possession was recycled efficiently. He was dominant in his defensive duels and provided the steady foundation required when Croatia attempted to break through Matanovic.

    Marc Cucurella - 6/10

    Offered his usual industry down the left flank, though his final delivery was sometimes lacking against a compact Croatian backline. He was defensively sound, contributing to a back four that limited the hosts to just five shots on target despite their 1.17 xG threat.

    Pau Cubarsi - 6/10

    The youngster showed maturity beyond his years in a hostile atmosphere. While he was occasionally tested by the movement of the Croatian frontline, his ability to break lines with his passing was evident as Spain searched for gaps in the 4-5-1 block.

    Marc Pubill - 6/10

    A functional performance on the right side of the defence. Pubill provided width when Lamine Yamal drifted inside, although he was forced to be wary of Perisic's threat on the counter-attack during the first half.

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    Midfield

    Rodri - 7/10

    The captain anchored the midfield with his typical tactical intelligence, completing a high volume of passes to keep the pressure sustained. He was substituted in the 71st minute as De la Fuente looked to add more verticality to the side with the game poised at 1-1.

    Pedri - 7/10

    Operated well in the half-spaces, attempting to unpick the lock of a midfield containing Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic. His technical security ensured Spain stayed in control even when the home crowd grew vocal, before he was withdrawn in the 87th minute.

    Dani Olmo - 7/10

    Olmo was the primary creative spark in the final third, providing the assist for Merino's equaliser in the 61st minute. His movement between the lines caused problems for Sutalo and Gvardiol before he was replaced late on.

  • imago-sport-1084215311.jpgSebastian Frej

    Attack

    Alex Baena - 5/10

    Struggled to exert his usual influence on the game in the first half and was the casualty of a tactical shift at the break. His removal for Merino proved to be the turning point of the match.

    Mikel Oyarzabal - 6/10

    Led the line with effort but found clear-cut chances hard to come by against the 21 clearances made by the Croatian defence. His selfless running opened spaces for the midfielders to exploit late in the game.

    Lamine Yamal - 7/10

    A frustrating night for the teenager, who was frequently doubled up on by the Croatian full-backs. He showed flashes of brilliance before being substituted in the 78th minute as Spain looked for a more direct approach.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Mikel Merino - 9/10

    The perfect substitute appearance. Coming on at half-time, Merino transformed the game with his late runs into the box. He scored the equaliser in the 61st minute and the dramatic winner in the 88th minute to secure the points.

    Martin Zubimendi - 7/10

    Introduced in the 71st minute, Zubimendi provided the vital assist for Merino's winning goal. He brought fresh energy and defensive discipline to the midfield during the closing stages.

    Fermin Lopez - 6/10

    Replaced Rodri in the 71st minute and helped maintain the tempo as Spain pushed for the winner against ten men.

    Victor Munoz - 5/10

    Came on in the 78th minute and picked up a yellow card in stoppage time during a frantic end to the match.

    Yeremy Pino - N/A

    A late 87th-minute introduction to see out the result.

    Luis de la Fuente - 9/10

    The manager gets full credit for his proactive changes. Recognizing the lack of goal threat, his decision to bring on Merino at the interval was a masterstroke that directly resulted in both goals and the win.