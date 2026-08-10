'It was a very tough period' - Somali referee Omar Artan opens up on World Cup heartbreak as he prepares to make history in UEFA Super Cup

The rise of Artan has been nothing short of meteoric, yet the Somali official has had to navigate deep professional disappointment alongside his achievements. After being selected as one of the elite officials for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Artan saw his dream deferred due to administrative hurdles.

He was unable to secure the necessary visa to enter the United States, a setback that would have broken many in the profession. "It was a very tough period," Artan admits to UEFA.com. "A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging. I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I’m so grateful."

Despite the sting of missing the tournament in North America, Artan’s resilience has seen him rewarded with a historic appointment in Europe. The 34-year-old is set to lead an all-African primary officiating crew for the European Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.