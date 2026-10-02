'Not my problem!' - Roberto Mancini responds to Manchester City guilty verdict and double-contract claims

Mancini has delivered a blunt response to the ongoing legal storm surrounding Manchester City, claiming that the club's recent guilty verdict regarding financial breaches is "not my problem." The current Italy head coach was in charge at the Etihad between 2009 and 2013, a period that is now under intense scrutiny following the Premier League's confirmation that the club failed to provide accurate financial information.

Despite being a pivotal figure in the club’s modern history, Mancini appears determined to separate his own reputation from the institutional charges facing the reigning English champions.

Speaking ahead of Italy's Nations League clash with France, the veteran coach dismissed suggestions that he was worried about how the findings might impact him personally. "No. I already spoke it about the other night. It's not something that concerns me. It's City's problem, unfortunately," he stated, as quoted by ESPN.