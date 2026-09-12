'It should have been a red!' - Unai Emery blasts VAR after Aston Villa's defeat to Nottingham Forest

Emery could not hide his frustration following his side's narrow 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest at Villa Park. The central point of his anger was a heavy challenge by Forest midfielder James McAtee on Ian Maatsen in the 81st minute. While referee Andy Madeley opted to show a yellow card to the 23-year-old, Emery was adamant that the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee was required to upgrade the punishment to a dismissal.

The tactical disadvantage proved fatal for the hosts, who conceded the winning goal just seven minutes later. Reflecting on the incident during his post-match media duties, Emery made it clear that he felt the technology failed to protect his players. The Villa boss explained his stance, stating: "But after watching it on TV, I think the VAR referee should call the referee because it’s a tackle, a clear tackle, behind Maatsen, and for me it should be a red card, and it’s different. Of course, they (Forest) deserved it. The way they played the second half, they deserved to win."