'Don't think of the consequences' - Pep Guardiola issues 'be yourselves' warning to Man City stars ahead of Real Madrid Champions League showdown

All eyes turn to the Santiago Bernabéu as City and Madrid prepare to clash in a high-stakes first-leg encounter of their round of 16 tie. While City head into the clash with nine wins and two draws from their last 11 games, Guardiola has voiced his underlying concerns regarding the risks of such a massive stage, emphasising the psychological weight of facing the competition's most successful club in their own fortress.

During his pre-match address, Guardiola urged his players to remain authentic to their style despite the pressure. "Try to be ourselves. Try to face the opponent and don't look much of the consequences," Guardiola told reporters. "If we are out, congratulate Madrid, but at least if you are who you are. That is always my concern in the biggest stages in March and April. Sometimes it is not possible because the opponent is clear or you cannot impose what you want but at least try it. Play better than the opponent".

He further noted the tactical nuances that often decide these elite matchups: "There are a lot of factors. Today, set-pieces are an incredible weapon, especially in the Premier League. But play better than the opponent. Sometimes you don't play much and go through but I always try to say okay".