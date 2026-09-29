Manchester City have broken their silence following the landmark ruling that has sent shockwaves through the world of football. After a prolonged investigation into the club's financial conduct between 2009 and 2018, an independent commission has determined that the Etihad outfit systematically circumvented the division's Profit and Sustainability rules.

The verdict is arguably the most significant moment in the history of the competition, threatening to overshadow the unprecedented success the club has enjoyed under the ownership of City Football Group. In a prompt and strongly-worded rebuttal, the club stated they were disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League Commission and maintained their complete innocence throughout the proceedings.

The scale of the breaches is staggering, with the league establishing that the club had engaged in a "disguised funding scheme" to bypass spending restrictions. According to the findings, City utilized sham commercial partnerships and filed misstated financial accounts to artificially boost their revenue figures while simultaneously hiding the true cost of their operations.

These actions allegedly allowed the club to spend far beyond their legitimate means during a period where they rose to dominance in English football. The Premier League's evidence suggested that these sham commercial deals were part of a disguised funding scheme to the scale of £830.69m, a figure that highlights the gravity of the regulatory failure identified by the commission.