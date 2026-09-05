'We were too light!' - Massimiliano Allegri admits Napoli mistakes after 3-2 collapse against Inter as he calls for calm ahead of Champions League

Allegri did not hold back in his assessment of Napoli's performance following a chaotic night in Milan. The visitors appeared to be in total control after goals from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund put them 2-0 up early in the second half. However, a spirited fightback from Cristian Chivu’s side saw the reigning champions overturn the deficit, culminating in a 91st-minute winner from Lautaro Martinez that left the Neapolitans empty-handed.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Allegri was quick to point out the specific turning point that allowed Inter back into the contest. "For the spectators it was a fun match, for us a bit less," the Napoli boss admitted. "We were up 2-0, then we conceded a goal that was too light and Inter changed their rhythm, creating difficulties for us. On the decisive goal we thought the ball had gone out and we stopped, but football is like this: we could have scored, they did."