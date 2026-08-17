'I'm satisfied' - Spalletti backs new Juventus signing Guglielmo Vicario to shine after Tottenham exit

Juventus head coach has voiced his full support for new signing Vicario, describing the goalkeeper as a high-calibre addition to the squad. Speaking to Sky Sport following a traditional pre-season friendly against Juventus Next Gen at the Allianz Stadium, Spalletti addressed the decision to bring the Italian international back to Serie A after a mixed spell in North London.

Spalletti was emphatic when asked about the 27-year-old's quality, stating: "I'm satisfied, he was one of those we had in our sights. There were some situations that dragged on but we are happy that he is with us. I know him very well, he is an experienced goalkeeper who has had his maturity. It wasn't so positive his last period at Tottenham but we're convinced we've signed a top player."