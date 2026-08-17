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'I'm satisfied' - Spalletti backs new Juventus signing Guglielmo Vicario to shine after Tottenham exit
Spalletti hails Vicario arrival
Juventus head coach has voiced his full support for new signing Vicario, describing the goalkeeper as a high-calibre addition to the squad. Speaking to Sky Sport following a traditional pre-season friendly against Juventus Next Gen at the Allianz Stadium, Spalletti addressed the decision to bring the Italian international back to Serie A after a mixed spell in North London.
Spalletti was emphatic when asked about the 27-year-old's quality, stating: "I'm satisfied, he was one of those we had in our sights. There were some situations that dragged on but we are happy that he is with us. I know him very well, he is an experienced goalkeeper who has had his maturity. It wasn't so positive his last period at Tottenham but we're convinced we've signed a top player."
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Building depth with Jhon Lucumi
Vicario is not the only defensive reinforcement to arrive in Turin recently, as Spalletti also took the time to discuss the acquisition of Colombian centre-back Lucumi. The defender arrives with a reputation for physicality and reliability, qualities that Spalletti believes are essential for the rigorous demands of the upcoming season.
Spalletti explained: "As far as possible we went to look for players who are functional and strong, we are sure that Lucumi reflects these characteristics. For the championship that will be, we need more players who fight for the starting spot."
Pre-season progress at the Allianz Stadium
The friendly match against the club’s Next Gen side served as a crucial warm-up just days before Juventus are set to kick off their Serie A campaign against Frosinone. While the result was secondary to the fitness goals and tactical implementation, Spalletti admitted that he would have preferred a more intensive workout on the pitch.
"Satisfied with the match? Today we would have liked to play a little more. It was also necessary to train a little, we will do it in the next few days," Spalletti remarked to the press.
His focus remains firmly on the fine details of the team's preparation, acknowledging that pre-season friendlies are merely a tool to gauge the physical progress of his players, stating: "In general, however, we've done well this month; the players have given their all, and they all seem positive in their attitude and approach, so we are in a position to deliver correctly developed work."
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Positive outlook for the new campaign
Despite the ongoing work in the transfer market and the adjustments still being made on the training pitch, Spalletti is optimistic about the mental state of his squad. Juventus are entering a new era under his guidance, and the early signs from the dressing room suggest that the players are fully bought into the new project and the demands placed upon them.
Reflecting on the general mood within the camp, Spalletti concluded: "It seems to me that they are all very positive in their attitude, in their research. We are in a position to be able to express what will be the work done in these weeks."
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