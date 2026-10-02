Trying not to laugh! Viktor Gyokeres caught reacting to Graham Potter’s Manchester City charges joke

The atmosphere at a routine Sweden national team press conference took an unexpected turn when Graham Potter decided to inject some dark humor into proceedings. The former Chelsea and Brighton manager, currently leading the Swedish national side, was addressing the media regarding a significant wave of player withdrawals due to a sudden illness sweeping through the camp.

Speaking about the logistical nightmare of losing so many key figures at once, Potter could not resist the opportunity to reference the biggest talking point in English football. "We’ve been hit with an infection or a bug," Potter said.

"Not ideal, but it happens. So we’ve called in some players who have been fantastic. In terms of how many withdrawals, we’ve had a similar number to Man City’s charges, I think."