'My hero, my manager' - Tributes flow in for Kevin Keegan with Alan Shearer and Jamie Carragher singing praises of English football legend

Keegan, the legendary former England forward and manager, has died at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer. His family confirmed the newson Monday, sparking a wave of tributes from across the sporting world for a man who defined an era of English football.

The diagnosis was first made public in June, with the family revealing that Keegan was fighting stage four cancer. This followed a period of hospitalisation in January when he underwent evaluation for ongoing abdominal symptoms.