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'We deserved a point!' - Frank Lampard rues Coventry's narrow Manchester City defeat as Sky Blues impress
Lampard finds positives in Etihad heartbreak
Lampard was left feeling hard done by after witnessing his Coventry City side fall to a slender defeat at the hands of the reigning champions. The Sky Blues arrived at the Etihad Stadium as massive underdogs but produced a display of grit and tactical discipline that frequently frustrated Enzo Maresca’s star-studded lineup.
Speaking after the final whistle, the former Chelsea and Everton boss was quick to praise his players for their application against the Premier League's elite. "I don't think we deserved to lose. As the game went on we grew, of course they created chances but the boys did great, I'm disappointed we didn't get what we deserved which was a point," Lampard told BBC Match of the Day.
He continued to highlight the difficulty of their opening schedule, noting: "We have played the two toughest teams on paper. All you can do is control the performance, the boys grew and the pressure we had in periods of the second half was great progression from Arsenal two weeks ago."
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Tactical discipline and defensive resolve
The visitors were forced to weather a storm of possession, with City recording a staggering 78% of the ball. However, the defensive organisation implemented by Lampard ensured that clear-cut opportunities were relatively scarce for the hosts.
Lampard was particularly pleased with the connection between the pitch and the stands, stating: "There was a real organisation to the team, Ethan [Pinnock] came in and was great. There were not too many moments when we were on edge, I am really pleased with our lads and the fans showed what they thought of the performance."
He added: We should take a lot from these three games. Our season will be defined more by the games against likes of Hull, which was disappointing but we have plenty more games to come."
Haaland proves the difference once again
Despite Coventry’s best efforts, they were undone by the inevitable Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker, who has now scored against 24 of the 25 Premier League teams he has faced, rose highest to head home a cross from Antoine Semenyo.
The goal came shortly after a late change to the City lineup, as Enzo Fernandez was drafted into the starting XI just minutes before kick-off after Nico O'Reilly sustained an injury during the warm-up. Fernandez would go on to play a key role in the build-up to the winner.
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Anderson stars as Donnarumma saves City
City’s dominance was reflected in the passing statistics, where summer arrival Elliot Anderson stood out as the "pass master" of the afternoon. The midfielder finished the game having attempted 155 passes, helping his side maintain control even when Coventry threatened on the break.
However, the Sky Blues had their chances to level the scoring, most notably through Taiwo Awoniyi, who missed the target when clean through on goal, and substitute Ellis Simms, who saw a late effort denied by the heroics of Gianluigi Donnarumma.
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