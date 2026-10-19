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Hungry to win! Ezri Konsa relishing Harry Kane showdown as Arsenal star recalls famous Bayern Munich victory and targets more trophies
Fulfilling a childhood ambition in North London
Konsa’s rise at Arsenal has been nothing short of meteoric since his high-profile move from the Midlands. After completing a £51m transfer from Aston Villa, the defender has quickly become an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta’s backline. The 28-year-old’s journey to the Emirates Stadium is particularly poignant given his long-standing connection to the club, a fact that has resonated deeply with the Gunners' faithful since his arrival.
"I’ve been asked this a lot," Konsa says with a smile, when the subject of his boyhood allegiance is raised. "And, yes, I was [an Arsenal supporter]. I had a lot of Arsenal kits when I was younger. You dream of playing for big clubs like this. When you’re a kid, you see the likes of Arsenal, growing up, and the amount of quality players they’ve had throughout the years and to be here - and not only to be here but to be here with close friends - makes it even more special."
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Taking on the Kane challenge
The next obstacle in Konsa's path is perhaps the most daunting in European football: a trip to Munich to face Harry Kane and Bayern. The England captain has been in sensational form since moving to Germany in 2023, boasting an incredible record of 155 goals in just 157 appearances for the Bavarian giants.
However, Konsa is no stranger to the threat posed by his international teammate. The defender has faced Kane seven times in his career, maintaining a respectable record that includes keeping the prolific striker off the scoresheet in open play during all of those encounters, with Kane only converting two penalties against him.
Konsa relives famous Bayern victory
"It’s against my international teammate as well," Konsa told The Guardian reparing for the test of facing the former Tottenham man at the Allianz Arena. He looks back fondly on his final days at Villa Park, where he was part of the side that famously beat Bayern in the Champions League group stage.
"The Villa-Bayern game … to beat them at home and keep a clean sheet … it was very special for the players and the fans. I don’t really look much at those kind of stats [against individual players] but I am relishing the challenge."
- AFP
Champions League ambition
Konsa arrived at the Emirates Stadium with a winners' medal already in his collection, having helped Aston Villa secure the Europa League title by defeating Freiburg. That taste of European glory has only sharpened his appetite for more prestigious honours.
"One hundred per cent," Konsa says when asked if the hunger for the Champions League is palpable within the dressing room. "As players, the standards we have, the goals we have … we want to win everything – the Champions League, the Prem. Whatever trophies are in front of us. When I came to Arsenal, I wanted to win. I was hungry to win. Last season I got my hands on the Europa League and this season I want more."
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