AFP
'They are not valuing him!' - Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother questions treatment of Portugal legend after Jorge Jesus row
Aveiro reveals heartbreak over Portugal exit
The footballing world was left reeling when the legendary forward decided to abandon the Selecao camp on September 30, just ahead of a crucial Nations League fixture against Denmark. The veteran attacker, who has scored a record-breaking 146 goals for his country, felt compelled to leave after accusing Jorge Jesus of failing to honour specific agreements regarding his playing time during a recent match against Norway.
Speaking to the Portuguese outlet TV 7 Dias, his mother, Aveiro, admitted the entire ordeal has been incredibly difficult for the family to process. "I am sad, it's normal. It was a shock. My son could have left through the front door, but instead he went out through the back door,” Aveiro said. Despite her obvious pain, she attempted to look toward the future, adding: "But it's alright, God will take care of it. I cried a little. It’s also good to let go. We must now move forward."
- AFP
Ronaldo’s Mother Defends Portugal Hero
The rift began during a 2-1 victory over Norway in Oslo, where the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star remained an unused substitute. He had been instructed to warm up for the duration of the second half but was never introduced to the game, leading to a sense of betrayal that ultimately resulted in his decision to leave the training base.
Aveiro remains steadfast in her belief that her son has earned more respect than he is currently receiving from the national team setup and the wider public in his homeland, as she said that he has always been Portugal's hero. "He has always been Portugal's hero. They are not valuing him the way they should," Aveiro said.
Ronaldo breaks silence on broken promises
Following his departure, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner released an extensive statement to clarify his position and address the friction with Jesus. In the message, he detailed how he had initially agreed to stay with the national team after the 2026 World Cup at the request of the FPF President.
He claimed that a specific plan was established to manage his fitness, which included him playing in the first and last games of the window with regular substitutions. However, he alleged that the coach deviated from this plan almost immediately by asking him to play in Norway, only to leave him on the bench after a lengthy warm-up. "I had been warming up since halftime. I watched the minutes go by, and they never called me. The coach had not kept his word," the forward explained in his explosive statement explaining his exit.
- AFP
Seeking respect and a potential return
Despite the current friction, the door has not been permanently closed on a return to the national side. The Al-Nassr striker expressed his sincere apologies to his teammates and the Portuguese public for the way he left, admitting that the responsibility for his departure was entirely his own.
He emphasised that if he remains physically fit and continues to perform at the club level, he intends to make himself available for selection once any potential suspension has been served. His mother continues to be his most vocal defender, insisting that he remains an essential figure for the country.
"'Hey Mum, don't stress, I'll reveal everything once we're all back together.'," he reportedly told his mother during a phone call, which she recounted in her interview.
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