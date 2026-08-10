'We will talk about the cards' - Cuca admits Neymar’s absence hurt Santos as suspension crisis grows

The Peixe felt the full weight of their captain's absence on Sunday as they slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat against Athletico-PR at Vila Belmiro. The result leaves the historic club languishing in the relegation zone, further highlighting how much they rely on the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man to provide the creative spark in the final third.

In total, the 34-year-old has already been booked nine times in 19 appearances across all competitions this season, a figure that has already surpassed the eight cautions he received during the entirety of the 2025 campaign.

Cuca was quick to acknowledge that while the team created chances against Athletico-PR, they lacked the clinical edge that their No. 10 provides when he is leading the line.



