Barcelona close in on Gabriel Jesus signing as documents are exchanged with Arsenal ahead of medical and contract

La Liga champions Barcelona have made a decisive move in the transfer market, reaching an agreement with Arsenal to sign Jesus. The Catalan giants turned their attention to the 29-year-old Brazilian after failing to land Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Arsenal have now exchanged documents for Gabriel Jesus deal, signaling that the transfer is entering its final stages.

Jesus leaves the Emirates Stadium after four seasons, having joined from Manchester City in 2022. During his time under Mikel Arteta, the forward made 123 appearances across all competitions, finding the back of the net 32 times and providing 22 assists. His departure comes at a time when he has fallen down the pecking order in London, with the likes of Kai Havertz and new arrival Viktor Gyokeres preferred in the central striking role.