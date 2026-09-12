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'If it happens again, I'll take it!' - Arsenal defender Gabriel eager for another Champions League final penalty chance after PSG heartbreak
Redemption on the mind for Gabriel
Gabriel has insisted he is ready to step up to the spot again, despite his Champions League final nightmare against Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian defender saw his decisive penalty sail over the crossbar in last season’s shootout, handing the Parisians their second consecutive European crown after Eberechi Eze had also fluffed his lines for the Gunners.
Gabriel said to ESPN Brasil: "I couldn't let a single missed penalty erase everything I'd achieved during the season," Gabriel said. "I just thank God for the opportunity to have been there in that moment; it's part of football. "I'm definitely eager for another chance. If it happens again, I'll be there, and if I have to take the penalty, I'll take it. That’s it."
- AFP
Gratitude for the Gunners faithful
Arsenal’s backline was the bedrock of their success last term, shipping just seven goals across a relentless European run, and Gabriel is under no illusions about who kept them going. He added: "I only have to thank the fans. Ever since the final, I've just received a lot of support from them. They were incredible, sending very positive messages. But like I said, it's part of football. I'm here, and it's not the first time something like this has happened."
The synergy between Arteta’s squad and the North London crowd has hit fever pitch, fueled by a historic domestic campaign. While the Champions League trophy proved elusive, the Gunners finally ended their 22-year drought to reclaim the Premier League crown and they look every bit the title contenders again this time around. For Gabriel, his status as a cult hero remains untouched; the bond between the defender and the fans is stronger than ever, regardless of the high-stakes drama in Europe.
Escaping controversy in London derby
While his European journey ended in tears, Gabriel's domestic season has not been without its own drama. The defender was recently at the centre of a heated debate following a victory over Chelsea where he narrowly avoided a dismissal. Pundits were left baffled when he stayed on the pitch after a high challenge on Blues goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Wayne Rooney was particularly vocal about the incident, suggesting the Brazilian was lucky to escape punishment during the early stages of the London derby clash.
"You don’t really see it at first sight but then when you see a replay and they slow it down," Rooney explained on BBC’s Match of the Day. "Martinez has got the ball in his hands and Gabriel boots him in the head, he swings a leg and goes way over the top. He’s extremely lucky to stay on the pitch."
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Building on Premier League success
Arteta’s Arsenal juggernaut rolls into the Stadium of Light this Saturday, putting their perfect start to the Premier League season on the line against a resilient Sunderland. The Spaniard has been hailed for his cultural revolution in North London, a transformation fueled by his trademark ‘outside-the-box’ thinking.
Arteta recently admitted to orchestrating ‘controlled chaos’ during pre-season, intentionally sabotaging team routines to stress-test his squad's mental fortitude. So far, the gamble is paying off, with the Gunners navigating the opening weeks with a newfound sense of cold-blooded composure.
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