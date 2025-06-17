Michael Di Chiaro

Italian and European Football Correspondent

📝 Bio: Born in 1990 in Bergamo, I have had the great passion and privilege of turning my love for football into my profession. In my life, everything (or almost everything) revolves around the ball and that green rectangle that essentially marks my daily routine. Imagining myself without it? Simply impossible.

A fan of “long-term projects” — a staple of my endless marathons on Football Manager — I started out with paper, pen, and backpack, wandering through amateur fields in Lombardy before becoming a freelance journalist in January 2020, marking a new phase in my journey.

Part of the GOAL family since February 2021, starting from the summer of 2024 I expanded my contributions within the Footballco universe by joining Il Bianconero, a portal entirely dedicated to Juventus. Beyond the Bianconera, I also get to closely follow Atalanta, the club of the city where I grew up and still live.

🧠 Areas of expertise:

Italian football

International football

Transfer market

Juventus and Atalanta

✍🏻 Favorite articles:

The endless duel: the legacy of the Ronaldo-Iuliano clash in the Inter-Juventus rivalry

The 1999 Intertoto Cup: Juventus’ last European trophy

The near transfer: when Henry was about to join Udinese

Gasperini at Inter: a failed experience lasting just 73 days

Hero and anti-hero: being Cristiano Doni