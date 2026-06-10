World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Senegal
Senegal have been one of the most talked-about national teams of 2026, almost entirely because of the controversy surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations final.
The Teranga Lions initially won the match on the pitch against host nation Morocco, despite temporarily walking off the field following a disputed penalty that was awarded to the hosts. However, that decision ultimately proved costly, as CAF overturned the result, albeit an appeal could yet reverse matters once more.
For now, though, a new chapter is set to begin at the World Cup. Senegal secured their place during an outstanding, unbeaten qualifying campaign. The Teranga Lions won seven of their 10 matches, scoring 22 goals while conceding just three.
What to expect
Senegal were perhaps the unluckiest team at December’s draw, as they were first paired with 2022 runners-up France from Pot One before being handed the draw nobody wanted from Pot Three, as Norway were placed alongside them in Group I.
That means the Teranga Lions will have to find ways to stop both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland if they are to give themselves the best chance of making it out of the groups. A win over Iraq is obviously imperative, too, while the new format, which allows eight third-placed teams a place in the knockouts, could play to the Teranga Lions’ advantage.
Matching their best performance on the global stage, when they reached the quarter-finals on debut in 2002, might be a step too far, but Senegal have the talent to make some noise should they get out of the group. Coincidentally, their first opponent 24 years ago is the same this time around: France.
Man in charge
Since 2024, Senegal have been led by head coach Pape Thiaw, whose legacy has surely already been written given the events of the AFCON final.
It was under Thiaw’s instruction that Senegal left the field before the final whistle, and if their appeal is not successful, it will be that decision which will ultimately have cost his team their title as continental champions.
Thiaw is facing a five-game suspension for the role he played in the farcical scenes that marred the final, though that will not begin until the World Cup is out of the way.
MVP
Senegal's leading figure remains Sadio Mane. The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward left European football in the summer of 2023 to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, where he plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. But despite moving away from Europe's spotlight, Mane remains the driving force behind the national team.
After missing out in 2018 due to injury, Mane will be expected to lead Senegal's challenge this time around as he brings with him plenty of big-match experience, as well as more than 120 caps worth of international know-how.
And while he is not the player he once was at the age of 34, Mane can still produce moments of magic when it matters most. Senegal may well need one or two of those this summer.
One to watch
One of the most exciting prospects Senegal will bring to the World Cup is Ibrahim Mbaye, with the the versatile teenager capable of playing off either flank.
A product of Paris Saint-Germain's academy, Mbaye has already made first-team appearances for the European champions in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League, while he also made his mark on AFCON earlier this year after switching allegiances from France.
In short, the 18-year-old is a genuine gem and one of the brightest young talents to watch at the tournament.