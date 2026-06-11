World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Spain
For reigning European champions Spain, the road to the 2026 World Cup was as smooth and enjoyable as a stroll down Las Ramblas or Gran Via. They won five of their six matches, while the only goals La Roja conceded came in their 2-2 draw with Turkiye on the final matchday.
With Lamine Yamal nursing an injury that meant he could only appear in two of the qualifiers, it was left to Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino to lead the way, with the pair scoring six goals apiece during the campaign.
What to expect
Spain are widely regarded as the favourites to win the tournament, arriving in North America as the team to beat while aiming to replicate their success from the Euros two years ago.
Their dominant qualifying campaign only reinforced La Roja’s status, with injuries representing the main source of uncertainty heading into the competition. Concerns include tensions with Barcelona over the management of Yamal, Rodri’s recurring fitness issues, Nico Williams’ muscular problems, and questions surrounding the condition of Merino, who has been sidelined since late January. Fermin Lopez, meanwhile, has already been ruled out due to a late-season injury.
Another major talking point is the goalkeeping department, despite it arguably being one of the strongest in world football. Unai Simon has been Spain’s undisputed No.1 since Euro 2020, but debate over his place remains intense due to David Raya’s outstanding performances for Arsenal, and the exceptional season enjoyed by Joan Garcia at Barcelona. Given their qualities, it is a pretty good problem to have.
Man in charge
When Luis de la Fuente was appointed to succeed Luis Enrique as Spain manager in 2022, his arrival was met with considerable scepticism. In a remarkably short period, however, he has established himself as the architect of Spain’s new golden era, leading the national team to success in the 2023 UEFA Nations League and then at Euro 2024.
De la Fuente has overseen a quiet yet decisive revolution. The obsession with tiki-taka has given way to a more direct and aggressive approach, built around creating one-on-one situations out wide and maximising the extraordinary talents of players such as Yamal and Williams.
Approaching his 65th birthday, De la Fuente arrives at his first World Cup after an outstanding career within the Spanish federation. He won the Under-19 Euros in 2015, the U21 Euros in 2019, and a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Thanks to the exceptional work carried out since taking charge, De la Fuente enjoys immense popularity in Spain and has already earned a contract extension through 2028.
MVP
The biggest question not only for Spain but perhaps for the entire World Cup is simple: How fit is Lamine Yamal?
Spain are among the leading contenders for the title, particularly if the Barcelona sensation returns to full fitness quickly. The hamstring injury he suffered in April has raised significant doubts over the 18-year-old’s condition, and he is expected to at least miss his side’s opening group match against Cape Verde.
The injury comes at the end of what has otherwise been a phenomenal season for Yamal, one where he returned 24 goals and 18 assists for Barcelona across all competitions. He has already shown that he can handle the pressure of a major tournament, too, as he starred during Spain’s Euro 2024 run, memorably scoring a stunning goal against France in the semi-finals.
Yamal’s presence, or lack of, has the potential to significantly alter the balance of the entire tournament.
One to watch
With Yamal likely to miss at least one match while Williams has endured an injury-hit season, De la Fuente could turn to one of La Liga’s breakout stars for Spain’s opener against Cape Verde.
The excitement surrounding Victor Munoz, the 22-year-old Osasuna winger, appears fully justified given the enormous potential of the Barcelona-born attacker, who completed his development in Real Madrid’s academy.
This season in Pamplona, the Catalan winger has produced moments of genuine brilliance. He also showed remarkable confidence on his international debut in March as he found the net against Serbia.
An electrifying talent, Munoz thrives in one-on-one situations and brings relentless energy and directness. Those qualities could make him a valuable weapon for Spain throughout the tournament, whether as a starter or coming off the bench to unlock stubborn defences.