World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Saudi Arabia
For the third consecutive time, and the seventh overall, Saudi Arabia will be among the teams competing at the World Cup - though they went about it the hard way during AFC qualifying.
Having eased through the second round, they could only finish third in their third-round group behind Japan and Australia, condemning them to two further matches against Indonesia and Iraq.
After a win over the former, a goalless draw with the latter proved enough for the Saudis to punch their ticket, as they edged out Iraq on goals scored in the final standings.
What to expect
After reaching the round of 16 on their World Cup debut in 1994, Saudi Arabia have failed to progress beyond the group stage in each of their subsequent five appearances. There is a belief that they could end that run this time, however.
While Spain and Uruguay are expected to ease through Group H, the expanded tournament means the Saudis could sneak through as one of the best third-placed teams if they can get a positive result against Cape Verde.
Of course, repeating a miracle like the one they pulled off in Qatar, when Saudi Arabia stunned eventual champions Argentina in their opening match, would certainly help their cause, too.
Man in charge
After a late change in the dugout, Georgios Donis will lead Saudi Arabia into the World Cup. The 56-year-old Greek coach was appointed national team manager just two months before the start of the tournament after the sacking of Herve Renard.
A veteran of tournament football, Renard had stepped in during the qualification campaign to replace Roberto Mancini and get Saudi Arabia over the line. But after some disastrous friendly results in March, and rising tensions between him and the country’s Football Federation, the Frenchman was relieved of his duties.
For Donis, who spent the previous two seasons in charge of Saudi club Al-Khaleej, the appointment represents a major - and unexpected - opportunity to manage a national team on football’s biggest stage.
He has previously held a variety of managerial positions, including spells with Greek giants Panathinaikos and AEK Athens, Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, and several clubs in the Middle East, most notably Al-Hilal.
MVP
Saudi Arabia’s most iconic player is undoubtedly Salem Al-Dawsari. The experienced winger has spent virtually his entire career with Al-Hilal, where he currently plays under former Inter manager Simone Inzaghi.
Since making his international debut, Al-Dawsari has made over 120 appearances for the Saudis, with his most memorable undoubtedly coming in November 2022, when he scored his unforgettable winner to beat Argentina in the World Cup group stages.
That is one of three World Cup goals that Al-Dawsari has to his name, and as captain and talisman, he will once again be tasked with leading his nation and inspiring them to more spine-tingling moments.
One to watch
Musab Al-Juwayr is one of Saudi Arabia’s most exciting young talents and a player worth following closely this summer.
A product of Al-Hilal’s academy, he gained valuable experience during a loan spell at Al-Shabab before making 40 senior appearances for Al-Hilal. In the summer of 2025, he moved to Al-Qadsiah, where he enjoyed a breakout campaign, producing 13 assists from midfield in the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Juwayr’s greatest strength is his versatility. Equally comfortable operating as a deep-lying playmaker or in a more advanced attacking midfield role, he combines technical quality, creativity, and intelligence on the ball. In short, he is a player capable of making a significant impact and one that opponents will need to watch very carefully.