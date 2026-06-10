World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Switzerland

Consistency, quality, and organisation were the key ingredients that enabled Switzerland to secure a place at their sixth-straight World Cup.

Murat Yakin’s side dominated their qualifying campaign, deservedly finishing top of their group with four wins and two draws. They immediately laid down a marker by winning their first three matches against Kosovo, Slovenia, and Sweden, before being held to a goalless draw by Slovenia.

The match that effectively propelled the Swiss towards top spot was their emphatic 4-1 victory over Sweden in Stockholm, a game they controlled from start to finish. Mathematical confirmation of qualification then arrived following a draw with Kosovo in their final match of the group.