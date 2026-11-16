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Championship
team-logoWrexham
SToK Cae Ras
team-logoCharlton Athletic
Book Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic Tickets
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How to get Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Wrexham
Charlton Athletic
Championship

Wrexham take on Charlton Athletic in the Championship. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Wrexham host Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham.

In their more recent encounters, the sides faced off in EFL League One during the 2024–25 season, highlighted by a 2-2 draw early on followed by a dominant 3-0 victory for Wrexham in April 2025. Their competitive history continued into the EFL Championship when Wrexham secured a hard-fought 1-0 away victory over Charlton at The Valley in November 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic Championship kick-off?

Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic takes place at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

crest
Championship - Game Week 20
SToK Cae Ras

How to buy Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check directly through Wrexham AFC's official ticket portal or box office for general sale, member priority windows, and season ticket holder guest options. Since Wrexham are the home side for this match at the SToK Cae Ras, visiting their official website is the most direct and reliable route for official face-value tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Adult: Typically start around £28 to £35.
  • Concession Rates: Starting anywhere from £7 to £21 depending on age categories.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Seats: Start from £65.
  • Average or Premium Seats: Range between £150 and £335+.
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Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic Championship: Everything you need to know

Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic Form

Wrexham have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Championship outings, scoring eight goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, following a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough before that. The Red Dragons' only other win in this run came earlier, a 4-1 defeat of Preston North End, with losses to Sheffield United (1-0) and Blackburn Rovers (2-0) sandwiched in between.

Charlton have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five Championship matches, scoring four goals and conceding seven. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United, though that result followed three consecutive defeats to Watford (2-0), Norwich City (3-1), and Middlesbrough (3-0). Charlton also lost 1-0 to Bolton Wanderers during this run.

WRE

WRE - Form

PNE
W4-1
BLB
L2-0
SHU
L1-0
MID
W2-0
WOL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CHA

CHA - Form

WAT
L2-0
NOR
L1-3
MID
L3-0
BOL
L0-1
SHU
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Charlton hosted Wrexham in the Championship and lost 1-0. Before that, Wrexham won the reverse fixture 1-0 at SToK Cae Ras in November 2025. Across the four recorded head-to-head meetings, Wrexham have won three and drawn one, with Charlton yet to record a victory in this sequence. The sides also met twice in League One, with Wrexham winning 3-0 in April 2025 and the earlier meeting in October 2024 finishing 2-2.

Head to Head

WrexhamDrawCharlton Athletic
3
1
0
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
League One
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
3
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
FT
League One
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
2
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored1/4

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