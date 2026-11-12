How to get Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Southampton on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

The most recent meeting between the two clubs occurred on March 15, 2025, in the Premier League, where Wolves secured a 2-1 away victory at St. Mary's. Prior to that, during the 2024–25 season clash at Molineux, Wolves also triumphed comfortably with a 2-0 scoreline.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Championship kick-off?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 19 5 Dec 2026 - 10:00 Molineux Stadium

How to buy Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Wolverhampton Wanderers ticketing portal or the Southampton FC ticket site, where season ticket holders and club members get priority access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Standard: £30 to £55.

£30 to £55. Concession (Senior / Young Adult): £20 to £35.

£20 to £35. Junior (Under-17): £12 to £20.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Range: £45 to £110.

£45 to £110. Premium / Longside Seats: £120 to £250+.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Championship: Everything you need to know

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Form

Wolves have won four of their last five Championship games, drawing one, with their most recent result a 1-2 win at Bristol City on November 4. They also beat Cardiff City 3-0 and Watford 1-0 during that run, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth. Peixoto's side have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Southampton have won three of their last five Championship outings, drawing two and losing none. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on November 3. Before that, they beat Queens Park Rangers 4-1 and West Ham United 2-3 away, with earlier draws against Bolton Wanderers and wins at Norwich City rounding out the five-game stretch. Eckert's team have scored nine goals and conceded three in that period.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on March 15, 2025, when Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Southampton 1-2 at St. Mary's. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Premier League, Wolves have won four and Southampton one. Wolves have scored nine goals in those matches, with Southampton netting four.