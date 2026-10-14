How to get Sunderland vs Leeds United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Sunderland host Leeds United on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

In their most recent Premier League encounters, Sunderland claimed a 1–0 away victory at Elland Road following a 1–1 draw at home earlier in the campaign. Historically, the matchup has been closely contested across overall competitive meetings, with Leeds holding a narrow edge in head-to-head victories.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sunderland vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sunderland vs Leeds United Premier League kick-off?

Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Stadium of Light

How to buy Sunderland vs Leeds United Premier League tickets?

Here are the main options for purchasing tickets to the Sunderland vs Leeds United Premier League match at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, October 25, 2026:

1. Sunderland Official Channels (Home Fans)

Black Cat Membership & Ticket Ballot: Home general admission tickets are sold through Sunderland AFC's official box office. Black Cat Adult and Academy members can enter the online ticket ballot for Matchweek 8. If successful in the ballot, payment and seat allocation are processed automatically.

General Sale: If any seats remain unallocated after the member ballot phase, they are released to non-members on general sale via the club's official ticketing portal.

2. Leeds United Official Allocation (Away Fans)

Away Allocation & Season Ticket Plus: Away section seats are strictly controlled by Leeds United. A portion of the away allocation is distributed via a ballot for Leeds United Season Ticket Plus holders, with remaining tickets allocated according to away loyalty scheme points.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Sunderland vs Leeds United League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Sunderland vs Leeds United vary depending on whether you purchase face-value general admission or secondary marketplace seats.

1. Standard General Admission (Face Value)

General Admission Face Value: Official adult tickets at the Stadium of Light generally run between £28 and £45 , depending on stand location and match tier.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub , general admission seats for this fixture currently start around £80 to £115 , with average listings ranging higher for longside lower seating.

Sunderland vs Leeds United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Sunderland vs Leeds United Form

Sunderland's last five matches tell the story of a side capable of results but prone to defensive lapses. They have won two and lost two across that run, with one draw, and their most recent outing was the 5-3 defeat to Manchester City, a game in which Brian Brobbey's hat-trick could not prevent the loss. A 1-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar before that showed a different side of the team, and Sunderland have scored and conceded freely across the period.

Leeds have been more consistent, winning two and drawing two of their last five, with one defeat. The 4-1 victory over Newcastle United stands as their most eye-catching result, and that was followed by the goalless draw with Crystal Palace in their most recent outing. A 6-3 Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea is the one blot on an otherwise steady run, and Farke's side have shown they can be clinical when the opportunity presents itself.

Sunderland vs Leeds United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Sunderland at Elland Road in the Premier League in March 2026. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light in December 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, the record is tight, with both sides having claimed victories, and the series includes a pre-season friendly win for Leeds in July 2026.