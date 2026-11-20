Sheffield United host Burnley on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

During the 2024–25 Championship campaign, Burnley completed a league double over Sheffield United, following up a 2–0 Boxing Day triumph at Bramall Lane with a tense 2–1 victory at Turf Moor in April 2025. That streak built directly upon Burnley's emphatic Premier League double the season prior, which featured a 5–0 rout in Lancashire and a 4–1 win in Sheffield.

Let GOAL out provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sheffield United vs Burnley, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sheffield United vs Burnley Championship kick-off?

Sheffield United vs Burnley kicks off at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 21 12 Dec 2026 - 10:00 Bramall Lane

How to buy Sheffield United vs Burnley Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Sheffield United vs Burnley Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Both clubs sell tickets directly through their official online ticketing portals (Sheffield United's ticketing site for home fans and Burnley's official site for away supporters).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Sheffield United vs Burnley Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Sheffield United vs Burnley Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult General Admission (Standard Seating): £25 to £45.

£25 to £45. Concessions & Juniors (Seniors, Young Adults, Under-18s): £15 to £30.

£15 to £30. Official Matchday Hospitality & VIP Packages: £120 to £150+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Shortside / Upper Tier Seating: £70 to £83.

£70 to £83. Longside & Prime View Seating: £95 to £140+.

£95 to £140+. VIP Hospitality & Executive Boxes (Resale): £485 to £650+.

Sheffield United vs Burnley Championship: Everything you need to know

Sheffield United vs Burnley Form

Sheffield United have won three and drawn one of their last five Championship matches, suffering one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home loss to Charlton Athletic, which ended a run of back-to-back wins. Prior to that, the Blades beat Preston North End 3-2 away and defeated Wrexham 1-0 at home. Across the five fixtures, Sheffield United scored seven goals and conceded six.

Burnley have lost three of their last five Championship matches, drawing the other two. Their most recent outing was a 5-4 defeat away at Cardiff City, following a 1-1 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers. Burnley also drew 0-0 at Portsmouth during this run. The Clarets scored seven goals across the five matches but conceded nine, with their defensive record a clear concern.

Sheffield United vs Burnley: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2025, when Burnley beat Sheffield United 2-1 in a Championship fixture at Turf Moor. Before that, Sheffield United hosted Burnley in December 2024 and lost 2-0. Across the last five recorded meetings, Burnley hold a clear advantage with four wins to Sheffield United's none, with one defeat in that run coming in a Premier League fixture. Burnley have scored 14 goals across those five matches compared to six for the Blades.