How to get Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Neom SC host Al-Taawoun on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at King Khalid Sport City Stadium in Tabuk.

In their most recent league meeting in March 2026, the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the King Khalid Sport City Stadium. That fixture featured a dramatic late comeback, highlighted by a late equalizer from Al-Taawoun's Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi to split the points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun kicks off at King Khalid Sport City Stadium in Tabuk, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15 26 Nov 2026 - 12:00 King Khalid Sport City Stadium

How to buy Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets?

Based on the ticketing details for the upcoming fixture, here are the available options to purchase tickets for Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets are primarily distributed through the official ticketing platforms or physical box offices associated with NEOM SC as the home club.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard / General Admission: SAR 30 to SAR 100.

SAR 30 to SAR 100. Premium & Sideline Seating: SAR 250 to SAR 600.

SAR 250 to SAR 600. VIP & Hospitality Packages: SAR 1,200 and higher.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside Upper Tier Resale: Approximately SAR 1,800 to SAR 2,400+ .

Approximately . Shortside Lower Tier Resale: Approximately SAR 2,300 to SAR 2,800+ .

Approximately . Longside & Premium Tier Resale: SAR 3,000+.

Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Form

Neom have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Abha in the Saudi Pro League, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back defeats. Prior to that, they fell 1-0 to Al Nassr and lost 1-0 to Al-Ettifaq, though a 4-2 victory over Al Fateh in September demonstrated their attacking potential on a good day. Galtier's side have shown they can score freely but have been inconsistent at the back.

Al-Taawoun's last five matches tell a grimmer story. They have won once, drawn once, and lost three times, conceding seven goals in the process. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Al Riyadh, following a 1-0 loss to Al Qadsiah the previous week. The solitary bright spot was a 2-1 win over Al-Rayyan in the AFC Champions League Two, which offered little comfort given their domestic struggles. Rasovic's side have scored just five goals across those five games and have yet to find the defensive stability needed to arrest their slide.

Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-2 draw at King Khalid Sport City Stadium in March 2026, a result that underlined how competitive this fixture can be despite the current gap between the sides. Before that, the teams shared a 1-1 draw when Al-Taawoun hosted Neom in November 2025. Across the two most recent encounters on record, neither side has managed to claim a victory, with all four goals shared equally.