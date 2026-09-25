How to get Neom SC vs Abha tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Neom SC take on Abha on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at King Khalid Sport City Stadium in Tabuk.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting in January 2025, NEOM SC and Abha played out a 2–2 draw. High-profile additions such as Alexandre Lacazette for NEOM SC and Michy Batshuayi for Abha Club add extra marquee star power to this fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Neom SC vs Abha, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Neom SC vs Abha Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Neom SC vs Abha kicks off at King Khalid Sport City Stadium in Tabuk, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 King Khalid Sport City Stadium

How to buy Neom SC vs Abha Saudi Pro League tickets?

Here are the main options available to buy tickets for the Neom SC vs Abha Saudi Pro League match:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Webook: The official digital ticketing platform for major events and matches in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Pro League home games. Tickets released directly by the club or league are published here first.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

GrintaHub: If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.

How much do Neom SC vs Abha Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Neom SC vs Abha Saudi Pro League match vary depending on seat category and whether you purchase through official platforms or secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub:

General Admission / Capped Seats: SAR 10 to SAR 90 (at least 30% of stadium seats are capped at SAR 30 or less under league regulations).

Gold and Silver Category (Sideline Seats): SAR 250 to SAR 600.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: SAR 1,500 and up.

Neom SC vs Abha Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Neom SC vs Abha Form

Neom SC have won three and lost two of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, scoring nine goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 win over Al Fateh, and they followed that with back-to-back victories including a 2-0 win away at Al Hilal and a 3-0 defeat of Al Khaleej. Two defeats earlier in the run, against Al Riyadh and Al Qadsiah, were their only blemishes.

Abha have struggled for consistency, picking up one draw and one point from their last five matches, with three defeats and one further draw. Their most recent game ended goalless against Al Diriyah. They lost to Al Nassr, Al-Ettifaq, and Al-Fayha in the matches before that, conceding six goals and scoring three across those five outings.

Neom SC vs Abha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Neom SC and Abha. Further historical context will be added when records become available.