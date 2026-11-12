How to get Middlesbrough vs Derby County tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Middlesbrough host Derby County on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

The most recent competitive meeting between the two sides took place in January 2026, when Derby County secured a narrow 1-0 victory at home in the Championship. Across their last five head-to-head fixtures across all competitions, Derby County hold a slight edge with three wins compared to Middlesbrough's two victories.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Middlesbrough vs Derby County, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Middlesbrough vs Derby County Championship kick-off?

Middlesbrough vs Derby County takes place at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 19 5 Dec 2026 - 07:30 Riverside Stadium

How to buy Middlesbrough vs Derby County Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Middlesbrough vs Derby County Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Middlesbrough FC ticketing portal or the Derby County ticket office for standard home and away allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Middlesbrough vs Derby County Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Middlesbrough vs Derby County Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Tickets: Range from £31.50 to £40.50 .

Range from . Concession Tickets: Range from £24.50 to £33.50 .

Range from . Junior Tickets: Range from £13.50 to £23.50.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission: Typically start from approximately £65 to £85+ .

Typically start from approximately . Premium or Longside: Range from £95 to £120+.

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Championship: Everything you need to know

Middlesbrough vs Derby County Form

Middlesbrough have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Wrexham, snapping a strong run that included a 1-5 win at Bolton Wanderers and a 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic. Across those five games, Hellberg's side scored 13 goals and conceded five, reflecting their potency in attack throughout the period.

Derby County's last five Championship fixtures produced four defeats and one draw. Their most recent match ended in a 0-4 loss to Norwich City, and they also suffered a 4-1 defeat to both Millwall and Queens Park Rangers during the same stretch. Derby's solitary point came from a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United. They scored just two goals across those five games while conceding 11.

Middlesbrough vs Derby County: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in January 2026, with Derby County winning 1-0 at home in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Derby have won three times to Middlesbrough's two, with Middlesbrough's victories coming at home, including a 2-1 win in November 2025 and a 1-0 result in March 2025. The one-sided exception in the dataset is a 4-1 Middlesbrough home win from February 2022.