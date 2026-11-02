How to get Manchester City vs Fulham tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Manchester City host Fulham on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City holds a commanding historical advantage in this Premier League fixture, having won 23 of their 36 encounters against Fulham. Recent meetings between the two sides have been characterized by high-scoring affairs, highlighted by a thrilling 5-4 victory for Manchester City at Craven Cottage.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League kick-off?

Manchester City vs Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League tickets?

There are several primary ways to purchase tickets for the upcoming Manchester City vs. Fulham Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The primary and most secure route for face-value tickets is directly through Manchester City's official ticketing portal. This typically requires purchasing a club membership tier (such as Matchday, Junior, or Premium Membership) to gain access during the relevant sales windows. For this fixture category, new and existing official members are usually eligible to purchase tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Manchester City vs. Fulham Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium, categorized by official club options and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Special Local Supporter Allocation: Manchester City allocates a limited number of tickets for each home fixture priced specifically at £10 for adults (with lower rates for concessions and young children).

Manchester City allocates a limited number of tickets for each home fixture priced specifically at for adults (with lower rates for concessions and young children). Standard Matchday Face Value: Standard general admission tickets purchased directly through the club's official membership tiers typically range from roughly £30 to £60+ depending on the specific tier and location in the stadium.

Standard general admission tickets purchased directly through the club's official membership tiers typically range from roughly depending on the specific tier and location in the stadium. Official Hospitality Packages: Official club hospitality upgrades (such as padded seats and lounge access) generally start around £150 to £250+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Cheapest Listings: Entry-level seats start at approximately £45 to £76 .

Entry-level seats start at approximately . Average Resale Prices: Most standard longside or middle-tier seats for a median price range of £100 to £145 .

Most standard longside or middle-tier seats for a median price range of . Premium & VIP Resale: High-demand hospitality or prime central lower-tier seats can range anywhere from £160 up to £745+ depending on availability.

Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Fulham Form

Manchester City head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with the sole defeat a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a hard-fought 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, and they have also recorded victories against Liverpool (3-0) and Sunderland (5-3) in that run. City have scored 18 goals across those five matches, though they have also conceded 12, suggesting some defensive vulnerability despite the positive results.

Fulham have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Hull City, and they also held Liverpool to a goalless draw and Manchester United to a 1-1 draw earlier in that sequence. A 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town represents their only loss in the run, and they have shown a capacity to grind out results against strong opposition.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 Premier League win for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, City hold a strong overall record, with wins in four of those meetings and Fulham claiming none. The one exception was a remarkable 4-5 defeat for City at Craven Cottage in December 2025, a result that stands as the only occasion in this run that Fulham have taken maximum points.