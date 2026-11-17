Levski Sofia host Lillestroem on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia.

Levski Sofia and Lillestrøm have no recorded historical head-to-head encounters in official European competitions, making this upcoming fixture a brand-new matchup for both clubs. Both sides are navigating a demanding stretch of fixtures as they balance their respective domestic league campaigns with the high-stakes pressure of European football.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Levski Sofia vs Lillestroem, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Levski Sofia vs Lillestroem Europa League kick-off?

Levski Sofia vs Lillestroem takes place at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Vasil Levski

How to buy Levski Sofia vs Lillestroem Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Levski Sofia vs Lillestroem Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through Levski Sofia's official website or ticket office for standard home sections and authorized general admission passes.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Levski Sofia vs Lillestroem Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Levski Sofia vs Lillestroem Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard / General Admission: €8 to €25.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Seats: Starting from €55 to €90+.

Levski Sofia vs Lillestroem Europa League: Everything you need to know

Levski Sofia vs Lillestroem Form

Levski Sofia have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home loss to CSKA Sofia in the First Professional League, but they bounced back in Europe with a 1-0 win over Jagiellonia Bialystok before that. They also claimed a 1-2 away victory at Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League, showing they can perform on the road in European competition. Across those five games, Levski scored five goals and conceded six.

Lillestroem have been in strong form, winning four of their last five games. Their run includes a 3-2 win over Aalesund, a 0-1 away victory against Start, and a 3-2 win over Brann in the Eliteserien. Their only defeat came against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League, a 1-0 loss. The Norwegian club scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded six, reflecting an attack-minded approach.

Levski Sofia vs Lillestroem: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Levski Sofia and Lillestroem. This fixture will therefore have no recent precedent to draw from.