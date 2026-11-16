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Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoUdinese
Book Juventus vs Udinese Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get Juventus vs Udinese tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Juventus
Udinese
Serie A

Juventus take on Udinese in the Serie A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Juventus host Udinese on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting in Serie A on March 14, 2026, Juventus secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Udinese. Across their last five encounters in all competitions, Juventus have dominated the matchup by claiming four wins and a draw, leaving Udinese searching for their first win in that run.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Juventus vs Udinese, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Juventus vs Udinese Serie A kick-off?

Juventus vs Udinese kicks off on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 14
Allianz Stadium

How to buy Juventus vs Udinese Serie A tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Juventus vs Udinese Serie A fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure way to buy tickets is through the official Juventus FC ticketing portal. You will need to create a free digital membership (or use a J1897/Black & White membership for priority windows) to access general sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Juventus vs Udinese Serie A tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the Juventus vs Udinese fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Curva Sud / Curva Nord (Goal Stands): Generally start around €65 to €69.
  • Tribuna Est (East Stand): Range between €99 and €285.
  • Tribuna Ovest (West Stand): Range from €105 to €195.
  • Away Section (Ospiti): Typically priced around €45.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission / Goal Ends: Generally start around €30 to €70.
  • Sideline & Premium Blocks: Typically range from €110 to €200+.
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Juventus vs Udinese Serie A: Everything you need to know

Juventus vs Udinese Form

Juventus have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Napoli in Serie A, while their five-game run also includes a 2-0 league defeat away at Genoa and a 0-3 loss at home to Lazio. In Europe, they drew 2-2 with Rennes in the Europa League. Juventus have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Udinese's recent form makes for difficult reading: four defeats and one draw from their last five matches. They lost 5-2 to Roma in their most recent game and have also been beaten by Milan, Lecce and Torino during this stretch. Their only point came in a 0-0 draw at Parma. Udinese have scored just three goals while conceding eleven across those five outings.

JUV

JUV - Form

LEC
W0-2
GEN
L2-0
NAP
W2-0
AZ
W1-2
FIO
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
UDI

UDI - Form

LEC
L0-3
MIL
L0-2
PAR
D0-0
ROM
L2-5
VEN
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Juventus vs Udinese: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in Serie A on March 14, 2026, when Juventus won 1-0 away at Udinese. Across the last five head-to-head matches in all competitions, Juventus have won four and drawn none, with Udinese yet to claim a victory in that run. Juventus have scored eight goals and conceded one across those five encounters.

Head to Head

JuventusDrawUdinese
5
0
0
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
0
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
0
FT
Serie A
Udinese badge
Udinese
UDI
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
FT
10Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

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