How to get Ireland vs Kosovo tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League continues with an intense international fixture as the Republic of Ireland prepare to host Kosovo at the iconic Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Both teams are fighting for maximum points to strengthen their group positioning in pursuit of tournament promotion.

GOAL provides all the essential matchday information, ticketing categories, price ranges, and direct guidance on securing your seats.

When is Ireland vs Kosovo UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Ireland vs Kosovo takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Aviva Stadium

Where to buy Ireland vs Kosovo tickets?

Official primary tickets are distributed directly through Ticketmaster Ireland, which serves as the official ticketing partner of the Football Association of Ireland for home fixtures at Aviva Stadium. Supporters should check the official platform early to secure standard general admission tickets when public allocations open.

If primary allocations sell out completely or specific seating tiers become unavailable on the official website, secondary marketplace platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Ireland vs Kosovo tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €35 to €50 for general admission seating sections at Aviva Stadium, depending on category selection.

Secondary market like Ticombo entry prices start at around €115 on secondary platforms when standard allocations sell out on primary ticket outlets.

Ireland vs Kosovo UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Ireland vs Kosovo Form

Ireland have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Canada in June, following back-to-back wins over Qatar and Grenada. The 5-0 victory over Grenada stands as their most emphatic result in that run, while a 2-2 loss to Czechia in World Cup qualifying represents their only defeat.

Kosovo have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games, scoring nine goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Andorra in June. A 3-4 away win at Slovakia in World Cup qualifying highlights their capacity to score freely, though back-to-back defeats against Czechia and Turkiye show they can be vulnerable.

Ireland vs Kosovo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Ireland and Kosovo. This fixture will provide the first recorded encounter between the two sides in this dataset.



