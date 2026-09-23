How to get Hungary vs Northern Ireland tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League returns as Hungary prepare to host Northern Ireland in an exciting international clash at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. Both European sides are battling for vital promotion points in a competitive group stage setup.

GOAL provides all the crucial details regarding fixture dates, ticket pricing categories, and direct steps on how to book your seats.

When is Hungary vs Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Hungary face Northern Ireland at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, with kick-off scheduled for this UEFA Nations League B Group 2 fixture.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Puskas Arena

Where to buy Hungary vs Northern Ireland tickets?

Official primary match tickets are distributed through the official ticketing portal of the Hungarian Football Federation, MLSZ Tickets, which handles standard general public releases for home international matches in Budapest. Supporters should register early on the portal to buy standard seating allocations as soon as public sales go live.

If primary allocations sell out completely or specific seating sectors become unavailable on the official site, secondary marketplace platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Hungary vs Northern Ireland tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €20 to €30 for general admission seating sections at Puskás Aréna.

Secondary market like Ticombo entry prices start at around €55 on secondary platforms when standard primary allocations sell out.

Hungary vs Northern Ireland UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Hungary vs Northern Ireland Form

Hungary arrive in good form, having won four of their last five matches to record a W-W-D-W-L record across that run. Rossi's side beat Kazakhstan 3-1 and Finland 2-1 in their two most recent outings, scoring five goals across those two games alone. Their only defeat in the sequence came against Ireland in World Cup qualification, where they lost 3-2 in November 2025. Across the five matches, Hungary scored seven goals and conceded five, showing both an attacking threat and some vulnerability at the back.

Northern Ireland's recent record reads W-D-L-W-L across their last five. O'Neill's side beat Guinea 1-0 in June before losing 3-1 to France, and they drew 1-1 with Wales earlier in the year. Their World Cup qualifying results tell a similar story of inconsistency, with a 1-0 win over Luxembourg offset by a 2-0 defeat to Italy. Northern Ireland scored four goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Hungary vs Northern Ireland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2022, when Hungary won 1-0 in a friendly played in Belfast. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Hungary hold the stronger overall record, winning three of the five meetings, with one draw and one Northern Ireland victory. Northern Ireland's sole win came in a 2014 European Championship qualifier, when they beat Hungary 2-1 in Budapest.







