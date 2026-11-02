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Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoNewcastle United
Book Fulham vs Newcastle United Tickets
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How to get Fulham vs Newcastle United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Fulham
Newcastle United
Premier League

Fulham take on Newcastle United in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Fulham host Newcastle United on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at Craven Cottage in London.

In their most recent encounter on May 24, 2026, Fulham secured a solid 2-0 victory against the Magpies at Craven Cottage. Across their last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Newcastle hold a narrow edge with three wins compared to Fulham's two victories.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fulham vs Newcastle United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Fulham vs Newcastle United Premier League kick-off?

Fulham vs Newcastle United kicks off at Craven Cottage, London, on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

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Premier League - Game Week 10
Craven Cottage

How to buy Fulham vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets?

If you want to secure tickets for the upcoming Premier League clash between Fulham and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on November 7, 2026, several purchasing options are available depending on your preference:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketings: The primary and most reliable way to purchase standard tickets is directly through the official Fulham FC website. This usually requires setting up a free or paid club membership account, and tickets are released in stages depending on membership tiers and match history.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Fulham vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Premier League fixture between Fulham and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard adult general admission tickets for Premier League matches at Craven Cottage typically range from £35 to £100+ depending on the seating tier and category of the game (such as the Johnny Haynes Stand, Riverside, or the ends).
  • Official hospitality and VIP packages start around £225+ per person, offering upgraded lounge access and padded seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Seats for this fixture around £75 for upper tiers or shortside sections.
  • Average prices hover around £189, with premium or longside views scaling higher depending on demand closer to matchday.
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Fulham vs Newcastle United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Fulham vs Newcastle United Form

Fulham have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United, and they also drew 0-0 with Liverpool earlier in the run. The Cottagers' only win came in the Carabao Cup against West Ham United, with a 2-3 victory. Fulham have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Newcastle have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Hull City on September 19, and they also beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 earlier in the run. The one defeat was a 4-1 loss to Leeds United in the Premier League. Newcastle have scored ten goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

FUL

FUL - Form

IPS
L2-1
HUL
W1-0
COV
W0-1
CRY
L0-1
AVL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NEW

NEW - Form

HUL
W2-1
COV
L4-1
AVL
L0-1
CRY
W0-2
EVE
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fulham vs Newcastle United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on May 24, 2026, when Fulham beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Craven Cottage. Across the last five recorded matches between the sides, Newcastle hold three wins to Fulham's two, with both clubs having met in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. Newcastle scored seven goals across those five matches and Fulham scored nine.

Head to Head

FulhamDrawNewcastle United
3
0
2
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
9Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

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