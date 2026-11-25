FK Kauno Žalgiris hosts Freiburg on Thursday, December 17, 2026, at the Dariaus ir Gireno Stadium in Kaunas.

Having never faced one another in European competition, both sides enter the fixture at the Darius and Girėnas Stadium with a completely blank head-to-head slate. For Lithuanian club Kauno Žalgiris, hosting a regular Bundesliga contender represents a landmark occasion and a rare test against top-tier German opposition.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Freiburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Freiburg Conference League kick-off?

FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Freiburg takes place at the Dariaus ir Gireno Stadium in Kaunas on Thursday, December 17, 2026.

How to buy FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Freiburg Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Freiburg Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Box Office (Kauno Žalgiris): The most direct and secure method is through FK Kauno Žalgiris' official website or their designated ticketing partner platform.

The most direct and secure method is through FK Kauno Žalgiris' official website or their designated ticketing partner platform. SC Freiburg Away Section: If you are supporting the visiting German side, away fan tickets are distributed directly through SC Freiburg's official ticketing portal for registered club members and season-ticket holders, allocated in accordance with UEFA away-section guidelines.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Freiburg Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Freiburg Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Tiers: Typically range from €15 to €35 .

Typically range from . Longside / Central Seating: Generally priced between €40 and €60 .

Generally priced between . VIP / Hospitality Packages: Usually start around €80 to €120+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside / Behind Goal Tickets: Generally start around €50 to €65 .

Generally start around . Longside Seating: Typically range from €85 to €160+ .

Typically range from . VIP Sectors: Generally range from €100 to €130+.

FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Freiburg Conference League: Everything you need to know

FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Freiburg Form

Kauno Zalgiris have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 loss to FK TransINVEST in the A Lyga, and they also fell 3-0 to Lugano in the Conference League. Their only win in that run came against Hegelmann, where they won 4-1 away. Across those five matches, Zalgiris scored six goals and conceded twelve.

Freiburg have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, following a 1-0 win at Trabzonspor in the Conference League. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Bayern Munich, who beat them 3-1. Freiburg scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.