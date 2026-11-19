FC Köln host RB Leipzig on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne.

Leipzig have frequently overpowered the Billy Goats in recent seasons, highlighted by a dominant 6-0 win in October 2023 and a 5-1 victory in Cologne in March 2024. Köln's rare triumphs in this matchup remain cherished by their supporters, specifically a hard-fought 2-1 away win in February 2018 and a memorable 2-1 home victory in April 2021.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for FC Köln vs RB Leipzig, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga kick-off?

FC Köln vs RB Leipzig takes place at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 13 12 Dec 2026 - 09:30 RheinEnergieSTADION

How to buy FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

1. FC Köln Official Ticket Shop: For home matches at the RheinEnergieSTADION, tickets are primarily sold through Köln's official website. Priority is typically given to club members and season ticket holders before any remaining tickets reach a general public sale.

For home matches at the RheinEnergieSTADION, tickets are primarily sold through Köln's official website. Priority is typically given to club members and season ticket holders before any remaining tickets reach a general public sale. RB Leipzig Official Ticket Shop: If you are supporting the visiting team or looking for away-section allocation, tickets can be accessed via Leipzig’s official ticketing portal, though away allocations for high-demand matches are usually limited and heavily restricted to club members.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Category 5 / Standing (Südkurve): €15 – €16

Category 4 (Upper Tier Corners / Ends): €35 – €40

Category 3 (Upper Tier Longside / Lower Corners): €45 – €55

Category 2 (Lower Tier Ends & Mid-Longside): €60 – €70

Category 1 (Prime Pitchside Seating): €75 – €80+

Hospitality Lounges: €400 – €900+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Starting / Minimum Prices: Starting around €50 to €70 .

Starting around . Average Resale Prices: Generally tracks between €350 and €470 .

Generally tracks between . Premium & Hospitality Tiers: Can surge upwards of €700 to €900+.

FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig Form

FC Köln head into this match with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five competitive fixtures, scoring six goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The highlight of that run was a 5-0 DFB-Pokal win over Union Berlin on October 27. Köln have not won their last two league games, drawing 1-1 with Union Berlin and losing to Leverkusen.

RB Leipzig have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-5 friendly defeat to Mlada Boleslav on November 12, though their last competitive outing was a strong 5-2 Bundesliga win over Augsburg on November 7. Leipzig also beat Schalke 2-0 and defeated RW Essen in the DFB-Pokal during this period, with their only competitive defeat coming against Manchester City in the Champions League.

FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on February 8, 2026, when RB Leipzig won 2-1 at the RheinEnergieSTADION in a Bundesliga fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Leipzig have dominated, winning four times with one draw and no wins for Köln. Leipzig have scored 17 goals in those five games compared to three for Köln.