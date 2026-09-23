How to get Denmark vs Norway tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League returns with a fiery Scandinavian derby as Denmark prepare to host Norway at the iconic Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Both European rivals are set to battle for ultimate bragging rights and crucial points in the tournament group stage.

GOAL provides all the necessary details regarding ticket price points, venue guidance, and direct steps on how to book your seats.

When is Denmark vs Norway UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Denmark vs Norway takes place at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, with kick-off time to be confirmed via your regional broadcaster.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Parken

Where to buy Denmark vs Norway tickets?

Official primary match tickets are distributed directly through DBU Billetsalg, which serves as the official ticketing portal of the Danish Football Association for national team home fixtures at Parken Stadium. Supporters should register an account early on the official platform to buy standard public tickets when general sale windows open.

If primary allocations sell out completely or specific seating tiers become unavailable on the official portal, secondary marketplace platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Denmark vs Norway tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €35 for general admission seating behind the goals at Parken Stadium, depending on category selection.

Secondary market like Ticombo entry prices start at around €78 on secondary platforms when standard primary allocations sell out on official outlets.

Denmark vs Norway UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Denmark vs Norway Form

Denmark have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with DR Congo in a friendly, and they were knocked out of World Cup qualification after losing on aggregate to Czechia. Their run also includes a 4-0 win over North Macedonia and a 4-2 defeat to Scotland.

Norway's last five matches produced three wins and two defeats, with eight goals scored and nine conceded. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to England in the World Cup quarter-finals, ending a run that had included wins over Brazil and Ivory Coast in the knockout rounds. Norway opened that stretch with a 3-2 victory over Senegal in the group stage.

Denmark vs Norway: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Denmark hold the stronger recent record in this fixture. The last meeting came in June 2024, when Denmark won 3-1 at home in a friendly, and across the last five recorded matches between the two sides, Denmark have won three times with one draw and one Norway victory. The series has been played predominantly on Danish soil, and Denmark have generally been the more clinical side, though Norway's improved form heading into this fixture makes the historical pattern less predictive than it might otherwise appear.







