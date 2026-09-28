England face Czechia twice inside a fortnight as part of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign, with Thomas Tuchel's side travelling to Prague before hosting the reverse fixture at Wembley. Both matches form part of a tough League A, Group A3 schedule that also includes Spain and Croatia, and this double-header could prove pivotal to how the group ultimately plays out.

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about buying Czechia vs England tickets, including fixture dates, prices and where to buy.

When is the Czech Republic vs England UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Czechia vs England kicks off at 20:45 local time on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at the Fortuna Arena in Prague.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Fortuna Arena

Where to buy Czechia vs England tickets?

Tickets for the Wembley leg are first made available through the official England Football ticketing portal, with priority typically given to England Supporters Travel Club members and FA-affiliated season ticket holders before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official Czech federation channels are the equivalent first stop for the Prague away leg.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this double-header:

Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday

Away tickets – Prague allocations are handled through Czech federation channels, with limited supply for England's away following

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

Secondary market – StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

With this being one of four fixtures England play inside a two-week window, early booking is recommended for both matches, particularly the home leg at Wembley.

How much are Czechia vs England tickets?

Official prices for the Wembley leg vary by seat location, with the England Football ticketing portal offering the full range from standard to premium seating at face value while allocation lasts. Official Czech federation pricing applies for the Prague leg in the same way.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, and here is a rough guide to what to expect there:

Cheapest seats (Wembley): from around £40 to £60, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals

Mid-range seats (Wembley): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Premium seats (Wembley): upwards of £200 for the biggest fixture of the two

Away tickets (Prague): generally more affordable at face value than a night at Wembley, though supply for England's allocation is limited

As with any international fixture, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Czechia vs England UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Czechia vs England Form

Czechia head into this fixture with a difficult run of form behind them, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to Mexico at the World Cup, and they also drew 1-1 with South Africa during that tournament. Across the five matches, Czechia scored seven goals and conceded seven, with their wins coming in friendlies against Guatemala and Kosovo.

England's last five matches paint a sharper picture. Tuchel's side won four and lost one, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent match was a 6-4 win over France in the World Cup quarter-finals. The sole defeat in that sequence came against Argentina, who eliminated England at the semi-final stage.

Czechia vs England: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2020, where England won 1-0 in Prague. Before that, Czechia beat England 2-1 in Prague during European Championship qualifying in October 2019, a result that followed England's 5-0 win in the reverse fixture at Wembley earlier that year. The four meetings in the dataset also include a 2-2 friendly draw in August 2008.

Czechia vs England Standings

In UEFA Nations League Group A3, Czechia currently occupy second place while England sit third.