Crystal Palace host Manchester United on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026 at Selhurst Park in London.

In November 2025, second-half goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount sealed a 2-1 comeback victory for United at Selhurst Park. They repeated that exact 2-1 comeback scoreline at Old Trafford in March 2026, capitalizing on a second-half Maxence Lacroix red card with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Šeško.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League kick-off?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United takes place at Selhurst Park in London on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026.

How to buy Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Crystal Palace Official Box Office & Memberships: Priority goes to official Crystal Palace members, who can purchase tickets through the club’s official ticketing portal during designated sales windows. If tickets remain, they occasionally reach general sale or become available via the club's official ticket exchange platform for season ticket holders unable to attend.

Priority goes to official Crystal Palace members, who can purchase tickets through the club’s official ticketing portal during designated sales windows. If tickets remain, they occasionally reach general sale or become available via the club's official ticket exchange platform for season ticket holders unable to attend. Manchester United Official Ticketing & Membership: Away tickets for this fixture are distributed through Manchester United’s official ticketing system. Due to high demand, tickets are allocated exclusively to Executive Club members and Season Ticket holders with sufficient match credits (based on away game attendance history), requiring a ballot or loyalty point system.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Adult Tickets: Cost between £63 and £80 .

Cost between . Official Matchday Hospitality Packages: Typically start around £289+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Ticket Exchange Seats: Generally start around £92 .

Generally start around . Average Ticket Price: Fluctuating between £143 and £244 .

Fluctuating between . Premium Secondary Market / VIP Seating: Generally start around £395 up to £885+.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Form

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and conceding seven in that period. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 Premier League defeat to Liverpool, and they also lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur and 0-2 to Newcastle United in the league during this run. A 1-1 Europa League draw with Hoffenheim and a Carabao Cup win over Fulham represent their only points across the five fixtures.

Manchester United have drawn one and lost three of their last five competitive matches, with one win. Their most recent result was a chaotic 4-4 Premier League draw with Aston Villa, which preceded a 3-2 Champions League win over Roma. United were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea and 3-0 by AFC Bournemouth in the league, and lost 4-1 to Como in Europe. Across those five games, United scored ten goals and conceded thirteen.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 1 March 2026, when Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Prior to that, United won 2-1 away at Selhurst Park on 30 November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, United hold three wins to Palace's one, with one draw, though Palace's 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park in May 2024 stands as the most emphatic result in the recent series.