How to get Croatia vs Czechia tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Croatia complete both their 2026 international campaign and their UEFA Nations League group phase schedule on home turf when they take on Czechia in Osijek on Sunday, November 15. If you fancy seeing Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Co. in action, you can book match tickets today.

After taking to the pitch in Rijeka against England and in Split to play the world champions, Spain, earlier in the UEFA Nations League campaign, Slaven Bilić's boys now hope to finish with a flourish in the economic and cultural hub of the eastern Croatian region of Slavonia.

Although Croatia have played 17 previous internationals in Osijek, this will only be the fourth time the 'Vatreni' have appeared at the Opus Arena. Their most recent encounter at the venue took place in July 2025 and it will bring back fond memories for the Croat stars (not so much so for the Czech ones). On that occasion, the Osijek crowd were left in raptures as Croatia stormed to a 5-1 success over Czechia during a World Cup qualifier.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Croatia vs Czechia UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Croatia vs Czechia UEFA Nations League match?

Croatia vs Czechia takes place at the Opus Arena in Osijek on Sunday, November 15, with a scheduled 8.45pm (CET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 15 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Opus Arena

How to buy Croatia vs Czechia UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for the Croatia vs Czechia UEFA Nations League match-up are exclusively distributed through the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) Ticketing Portal.

Federations typically open their ticket sales 4-6 weeks before the specific matchday. Sales initially open with an exclusive priority window for registered supporters' club members or federation cardholders. Any remaining tickets are made available to the general public, roughly 2-3 weeks prior to the match.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfers – Ticombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.

How much are Croatia vs Czechia UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official tickets for the upcoming Croatia vs Czechia UEFA Nations League match range between €40-€95+ for standard seats, depending on the category and stadium section, which is broken down as follows:

Category 3 / Shortside (Behind the Goals) : These are the most affordable areas in the stadium, typically priced from €40-€80. They are located in the stands behind the nets, which usually house the most vocal home supporters or designated away fan blocks.

Category 2 / Corners & Upper Longside : Positioned at the stadium corners or higher rows along the sides. Face-value rates for these sections usually range from €50-€100.

Category 1 / Longside Standard & Lower Tier : Central seating options located along the touchlines and closest to the halfway line. Offering the clearest sightlines of the pitch, these tickets cost anywhere from €75-€145 at base price.

Premium Main Stand & VIP/Hospitality : Premium covered seating, padded chairs, and luxury options that include private lounge or fine dining access range from €250-€900+ depending on the hospitality package tier.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the Opus Arena

The Opus Arena (also informally known as Stadion Pampas) is a cutting-edge football stadium located in Osijek, Croatia. Representing a monumental leap forward for local sports infrastructure, it is widely considered the most modern stadium in the country.

Opened in July 2023, it serves as the official home ground for the Croatian Football League club, NK Osijek, and frequently hosts international fixtures for the Croatia national football team.

Memorable moments at the Opus Arena

The Grand Inauguration (July 2023) : The venue opened its doors for a competitive match (Croatian League - HNL) for the first time, with NK Osijek taking on Slaven Belupo. The hosts recorded a stunning 6-1 victory, establishing an explosive start to their new home ground.

The First National Team Fixture (October 2023) : The Croatia national football team's first-ever official match at the arena was a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Türkiye. Although the visitors spoiled the party by clinching a tight 1-0 win, the venue was packed to the rafters with 12,000+ fans and the atmosphere was electric.

Domestic Giants Clash (September 2026) : In a recent domestic blockbuster, NK Osijek thrilled fans at the arena by defeating perennial powerhouse Dinamo Zagreb in an action-packed 4-2 thriller.

All-Inclusive Training Mega-Base: The stadium is much more than just a matchday venue; it is part of a sprawling 15.3-hectare complex that includes seven adjacent football training pitches equipped with under-soil heating, modern accommodation blocks for players, and a dedicated team fan shop.

Croatia vs Czechia UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Croatia vs Czechia: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Croatia (#13) vs Czechia (#48)

Despite an opening victory on the road in the UEFA Nations League against Czechia, Croatia suffered heavy back-to-back defeats vs Spain (1-4) and England (0-7). They've not kept a clean sheet for five successive encounters.

Czechia haven't won a competitive match in normal time since beating Gibraltar 6-0, in a World Cup Qualifier in November 2025, and no match on the road since September 2025. Three straight Nations League defeats has seen their winless streak extended to six games.

Croatia vs Czechia: Recent Head-To-Head Record

Croatia holds an unbeaten all-time head-to-head record against Czechia, with 4 wins, 3 draws, and 0 defeats across 7 total meetings. They've scored 16 goals to Czechia's 9 in total.

The last meeting between Croatia and Czechia took place at the start of the UEFA Nations League campaign in September. Croatia won 2-1 at the Fortuna Arena in Prague. Luka Modric opened the scoring for Croatia early in the second-half, but Czechia equalised shortly after, through Adam Karabec. The decisive match-winning moment came in the 77th minute, with Marco Pasalic netting, ably assisted by Ivan Perisic.

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 3 3 0 0 10 4 +6 9 W W W 2 England ENG 3 2 0 1 11 3 +8 6 W W L 3 Croatia CRO 3 1 0 2 3 12 -9 3 L L W 4 Czechia CZE 3 0 0 3 2 7 -5 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



