Brest host Troyes on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at Stade Francis le Blé in Brest.

In their most recent encounter—a Coupe de France Round of 16 tie in February 2025—Abdallah Sima scored a stoppage-time winner to secure a dramatic 2-1 away victory for Brest. Their last Ligue 1 meetings during the 2022–23 campaign also saw Brest take four points from a possible six, following up a 2-1 home win at Stade Francis-Le Blé with a 2-2 draw at Stade de l'Aube.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brest vs Troyes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brest vs Troyes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Brest vs Troyes kicks off at Stade Francis le Blé in Brest on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

How to buy Brest vs Troyes Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Brest vs Troyes Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Both Stade Brestois 29 and ES Troyes AC sell single-match tickets directly through their official club websites. You can create a ticketing account on either club's portal to select your seating category and purchase digital tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brest vs Troyes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Brest vs Troyes Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission / Corner Seating: Typically start around €20 to €35 .

Typically start around . Lateral / Main Grandstand Seating: Generally range from €45 to €85 .

Generally range from . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Range from €120 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Resale Entry-Level Seats: Typically start around €40 to €50 .

Typically start around . Mid-Range Resale Seating: Usually average between €90 and €170 .

Usually average between . High-Demand / Premium Resale: Anywhere from €200 to €450+.

Brest vs Troyes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Brest vs Troyes Form

Brest have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Lyon on November 8, and they also beat Lorient 2-0 away from home earlier in the run. Their only defeat came against Nice, who beat them 2-1. Across those five matches, Brest scored 11 goals and conceded five, giving them one of the more productive attacking records in that period.

Troyes have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on November 7, and they also suffered losses to Lens and Marseille. Their only win in that stretch came against Le Mans, a 2-0 victory on October 31. Troyes scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Brest vs Troyes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Coupe de France on February 4, 2025, when Brest won 2-1 away at Troyes. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in a Ligue 1 fixture at Stade de l'Aube in March 2023. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Brest hold three wins to Troyes' none, with two draws completing the record. Those five matches produced 14 goals in total.