How to get Brest vs Nice tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brest host Nice on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest.

Brest will look to maximize home-field advantage in Brittany, where they famously secured a 4–1 victory over Nice in their September 2025 encounter. The recent head-to-head record remains tightly balanced, highlighted by a thrilling 2–2 draw in their most recent meeting at the Allianz Riviera in February 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brest vs Nice, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brest vs Nice Ligue 1 kick-off?

Brest vs Nice kicks off at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest, with the match forming part of the Ligue 1 midweek schedule.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 23 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade Francis le Ble

How to buy Brest vs Nice Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Brest vs. Nice Ligue 1 match, you have several primary options:

1. Official Club Ticketing

Stade Brestois Official Ticket Office: For home matches at Stade Francis-Le Blé, tickets are released directly on the official Stade Brestois 29 ticketing website. Club members or subscribers often get priority access before general public sales open.

OGC Nice Official Ticket Office: If you want to sit in the away section, tickets are typically made available via OGC Nice’s official site or through registered supporter groups.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list secondary market tickets from sellers. Prices on resale marketplaces can fluctuate depending on seat location and demand.

How much do Brest vs Nice Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Brest vs. Nice match at Stade Francis-Le Blé vary depending on where you purchase them and the tier of seating:

1. Official Club Ticketing

Standard Face-Value: Direct tickets through the official Stade Brestois 29 ticket office generally start between €15 and €25 for shortside/behind-the-goal stands.

Main Stand / Premium Seating: Side-line and central stand tickets typically range from €35 to €60+ .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary sales sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHuboffer tickets with prices dictated by resale demand:

Shortside / Behind-the-Goal: Lower and upper-tier shortside seats start around €25 to €35 .

Longside / Central Seating: Side-line views generally range between €42 and €61 .

Prime Lower Tier / Central Seats: Premium central seating options go for roughly €90 to €95+ .

Brest vs Nice Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Brest vs Nice Form

Brest's last five Ligue 1 matches have produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home loss to Auxerre, and they also fell 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain. The one bright spot was a 2-1 away win at Le Havre in early September. Across the five games, they have scored eight goals and conceded seven, suggesting an open side that struggles to keep things tight at the back.

Nice have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. The 2-1 victory over Lille on September 20 was their standout result, though it followed a damaging 3-0 loss to Paris FC. They have scored five goals in that run while conceding five, leaving them level on that measure heading into this trip to Brittany.

Brest vs Nice: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 when Nice hosted Brest in February 2026. Before that, Brest ran out convincing 4-1 winners on home soil in September 2025, showing that Stade Francis-Le Blé can be a difficult venue for Nice. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is fairly balanced, with one win apiece in the two most recent meetings and a pair of earlier draws also on record.