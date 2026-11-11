How to get Brentford vs Manchester City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brentford host Manchester City on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Their most recent league meeting took place on May 9, 2026, at the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City secured a comfortable 3-0 victory. Earlier in the 2025–26 season, Manchester City also edged out a narrow 1-0 win away at the Gtech Community Stadium in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brentford vs Manchester City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League kick-off?

Brentford vs Manchester City kicks off at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 14 5 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Brentford Official Club Website: The primary and most secure channel for purchasing official home-end tickets, subject to membership tier access and loyalty points.

The primary and most secure channel for purchasing official home-end tickets, subject to membership tier access and loyalty points. Manchester City Official Ticketing: The designated avenue for away fans traveling to the Gtech Community Stadium, allocated through City's official supporter scheme.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically ranges from £30 to £65 .

Typically ranges from . Official Hospitality Packages: Start from £379.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Start from approximately £209 or higher.

Start from approximately or higher. VIP & Premium Resale Seating: Scaling past £354 to upwards of £900+.

Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brentford vs Manchester City Form

Brentford have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, and they also drew 1-1 with Hull City and 2-2 with Aston Villa during that run. The Bees lost 1-2 to Liverpool and 2-3 to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup, scoring seven goals and conceding eight across the five matches.

Manchester City have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Champions League win over RB Leipzig, having previously lost 0-1 to Brighton in the Premier League. City beat AEK Athens 5-1 and Brighton on penalties in the Carabao Cup during that period, scoring 11 goals and conceding six across the five matches.

Brentford vs Manchester City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came on 9 May 2026, when Manchester City beat Brentford 3-0 in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head matches, City have won four and drawn one, with Brentford failing to record a victory. The only draw in that sequence came at the Gtech Community Stadium in January 2025, finishing 2-2.